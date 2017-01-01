HEADLINES
Updated 3:44 PM. EST
Aerials show massive size of women's marches around the USAerials show massive size of women's marches around the US
- 6 hours ago
Central Georgia's thoughts on the Presidential InaugurationCentral Georgia's thoughts on the Presidential Inauguration People from all over Central Georgia sat by and watched the 45th president get sworn in.
- 1 day ago
21st Century Partnership 'Optimistic' Trump presidency will be good for RAFB21st Century Partnership 'Optimistic' Trump presidency will be good for RAFB With a new president and party in the White House, there could be changes coming to the nation's Armed Forces.
- 1 day ago
Protests erupt in DC after Trump's swearing-inProtests erupt in DC after Trump's swearing-in Tension continues to build as protesters are forming human chains, police are using pepper spray and some protesters are damaging public property in D.C. Friday.
- 1 day ago
Verify: What justifies self-defense in Georgia?Verify: What justifies self-defense in Georgia? Many of you have been comparing two similar cases of Macon women shooting teenage boys out of what they call self-defense. We sat down with a local attorney to verify what Georgia law says about use of force.
- 1 day ago
Macon group hosts pit bull pride walkMacon group hosts pit bull pride walk After recent pit bull attacks in Georgia, a Macon advocacy group hopes to change the image of the breed.
- 11 hours ago
Almond milk's popularity is hurting Georgia dairy farmersAlmond milk's popularity is hurting Georgia dairy farmers You may be a fan of dairy alternatives like almond milk, but the growing popularity is affecting the dairy farm business in central Georgia.
- 11 hours ago
Former District Attorney "dabs" on cancer and beats itFormer District Attorney "dabs" on cancer and beats it After a year and a half of battling cancer former District Attorney Fred Bright says he's cancer free. Yvonne Thomas talked to Bright about beating with cancer and his plans to get back in the courtroom.
- 1 day ago
105-year-old Sandersville woman alive during 28 inaugurations105-year-old Sandersville woman alive during 28 inaugurations
- 1 day ago
Eastman teen missing, car found abandonedEastman teen missing, car found abandoned Eastman Assistant Chief Billy Cooper says Michael Boone, 18, was last seen in Hawkinsville on January 18.
- 1 day ago
Falcons WR Julio Jones practices, coach says 'looked good'Falcons WR Julio Jones practices, coach says 'looked good' Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones has cleared his final hurdle for Sunday's NFC championship game against Green Bay by practicing for the first time this week.
- 1 day ago
Trump inauguration draws 31 million TV viewersTrump inauguration draws 31 million TV viewers Nielsen estimates that 31 million viewers watched TV coverage of President Donald Trump's inauguration.
- 4 hours ago
What Trump's first executive order on mortgage premium cuts means for youWhat Trump's first executive order on mortgage premium cuts means for you Donald Trump blocked an Obama administration policy Friday that would have reduced the cost of mortgages for millions of home buyers.
- 4 hours ago
Women's marches attendance by the numbersWomen's marches attendance by the numbers More than a million people are estimated to have participated in women's marches across the world Saturday. Here is a running total of the attendance at the marches with turnout estimates:
- 2 hours ago
Four dead after tornado rips through South MississippiFour dead after tornado rips through South Mississippi Four people were killed early Saturday when a tornado ripped through the Hattiesburg area, officials in Mississippi said.
- 12 hours ago
