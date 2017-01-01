HEADLINES
Skating into a new year at the CentreplexSkating into a new year at the Centreplex The temperature is dropping and if you'd like to join in on a little winter fun, look no further.
Central Georgia counts down the hours to 2017Central Georgia counts down the hours to 2017 New Year's for many people is a time to reflect and plan new goals for the year ahead.
Bibb Sheriff's Office: Pizza delivery shooting isn't gang relatedBibb Sheriff's Office: Pizza delivery shooting isn't gang related The Bibb County Sheriff's Office verified that the shooting of a 22-year-old Papa John's delivery driver is not gang related.
Milledgeville teen charged with beating catMilledgeville teen charged with beating cat A Milledgeville teenager is charged with one count of cruelty to animals after he attempted to beat a cat to death on Christmas Eve, according to Capt. Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.
Three dead in east Macon house fireThree dead in east Macon house fire Three people are dead after a house fire in Macon.
Minister charged after Telfair Co. online child-molestation stingMinister charged after Telfair Co. online child-molestation sting
Police departments post pictures, threaten to make DUI drivers 'famous' on social mediaPolice departments post pictures, threaten to make DUI drivers 'famous' on social media Local police are using social media as a deterrent from a common New Years Eve crime.
'M.A.S.H.' star William Christopher dies at 84'M.A.S.H.' star William Christopher dies at 84 "M.A.S.H." star William Christopher has died. He was 84.
Driver goes airborne, crashes car through roof of N.C. homeDriver goes airborne, crashes car through roof of N.C. home Police say a car went airborne before crashing through the roof of a home in Winston-Salem on Friday around 4 p.m.
At least 35 dead in New Year's attack on Istanbul night clubAt least 35 dead in New Year's attack on Istanbul night club
4 tips to keep pets calm during fireworks4 tips to keep pets calm during fireworks New Year's Eve is a time when many Americans will celebrate with fun and fireworks, but for many pets and their owners, the booms and bangs of fireworks brings misery.
Giant bagel menorah delights crowd in MarylandGiant bagel menorah delights crowd in Maryland On the sixth night of Hanukkah, Bethesda Row was filled with people and bagels.
20 odd items dropped on New Year's Eve across the U.S.20 odd items dropped on New Year's Eve across the U.S. From the pickle, to a gold nugget, to the possum drop, North Carolina has its own unique way of ringing in the New Year in 2017, but what about the rest of America?
Jimmy Carter, family vacation in Fla. meet rehabilitated turtlesJimmy Carter, family vacation in Fla. meet rehabilitated turtles On Friday, President Jimmy Carter and his family helped release a sea turtle back into the wild off the Florida Keys.
Late fee? No prob: Check covers library books 40 years laterLate fee? No prob: Check covers library books 40 years later A library lover who found two books more than four decades overdue at a vacation cabin in Canada is making a donation to cover the late fees — at the 1970s-era rate of a nickel a day.
