HEADLINES
Updated 7:26 PM. EST
- Grid
- List
- Local
Dublin's Housing Authority receives $205,689 in grant moneyDublin's Housing Authority receives $205,689 in grant money Dublin's Housing Authority will use a federal grant to help people in town advance their education and their careers.
- Local
- 11 hours ago
- Local
Houston County Habitat dedicates homeHouston County Habitat dedicates home Today, Houston County's Habitat for Humanity's annual fundraiser kicked off, and what better way to celebrate than dedicating a home to someone in need.
- Local
- 6 hours ago
- Local
Angry Hot Wings customer fires shot at Macon restaurant clerkAngry Hot Wings customer fires shot at Macon restaurant clerk
- Local
- 13 hours ago
- Local
Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks diesAllman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks dies
- Local
- 11 hours ago
- Local
15 dead, 88 hurt in south Georgia tornadoes15 dead, 88 hurt in south Georgia tornadoes Authorities said at least 15 people had died in Georgia, and another 88 people were hurt from the weekend's storms.
- Local
- 22 hours ago
- Local
Bibb County audit shows $8 million deficit in 2016Bibb County audit shows $8 million deficit in 2016 Bibb County's 2016 audit showed an $8 million deficit. Miller Edwards, an accountant from Mauldin and Jenkins, presented the information at Tuesday's commission meeting. He says the financial records show that county spent more money than it took in, but that it also spent less than budgeted.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Local
Wilcox County community cleaning up and helping outWilcox County community cleaning up and helping out In Wilcox County over the last three days, the community has joined together to help those trying to rebuild. Those on Mount Olive Road have had some time to clean up and reflect.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Local
Violent gang activity decreasing in Bibb CountyViolent gang activity decreasing in Bibb County The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says over the last 6 months they have noticed a decrease in violent gang activity across the county.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- News
UGA student makes Falcons Super Bowl hype video that will help you #RiseUpUGA student makes Falcons Super Bowl hype video that will help you #RiseUp There are a lot of hype videos out there.
- News
- 16 hours ago
- Local
Savage Truth: Senator scolded for wife's behavoirSavage Truth: Senator scolded for wife's behavoir So what's a God-loving Episcopalian conservative state senator supposed to do if his wife shows up at an anti-Donald Trump rally?
- Local
- 18 hours ago
- Local
How to help the Georgia storm victimsHow to help the Georgia storm victims Many of you have called us, inboxed us on Facebook and emailed us about how to help the storm victims in central and south Georgia.
- Local
- 13 hours ago
- Amped-Up
Amped Up: Mom uses Zumba to battle heart diseaseAmped Up: Mom uses Zumba to battle heart disease
- Amped-Up
- 7 hours ago
- Superbowl
Kennebunk's Don Crisman packs up for 51st Super Bowl tripKennebunk's Don Crisman packs up for 51st Super Bowl trip
- Superbowl
- 7 hours ago
- Local
Students scat along with Macon jazz ensembleStudents scat along with Macon jazz ensemble
- Local
- 11 hours ago
- Local
Tubman Museum's All That Jazz this SaturdayTubman Museum's All That Jazz this Saturday
- Local
- 11 hours ago
-
Nation-Now
Trump's expected ban on refugees, who would be affected?
-
Nation-Now
Beloved TV star Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
-
Nation-Now
Trump's border wall: Could he really do it?
-
Superbowl
The 10 funniest Super Bowl ads of all time
-
Nation-Now
NFL rebuild rankings: Which teams are in best shape for next season?
-
Olympics
Usain Bolt to lose Olympic gold after teammate caught doping
-
Nation-Now
Dow makes history: cracks 20,000 barrier!
-
News
President Trump calls for 'major investigation' into voter fraud
-
Nation-Now
Trump hiring freeze includes the short-staffed VA
-
Nation-Now
Yup, McDonald's is giving away big bottles of Big Mac sauce
-
Nation-Now
Trump's first proclamation lacks the humility of his predecessors'
-
Nation-Now
HHS nominee Tom Price dodges questions on Trump's Obamacare replacement
-
Nation-Now
Can marijuana treat symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis?
-
Nation-Now
Investigation into anti-Trump tweet ongoing
-
Nation-Now
Trump signs five more orders on pipelines, steel and environment
-
Nation-Now
Report: Peyton Manning to speak at GOP retreat
-
Nation-Now
New study breaks down jet lag's affect on major league ballplayers
-
Nation-Now
6 of the 8 U.S. oil-producing states now in recession
-
Nation-Now
The best of the best U.S. jobs are tech, tech and tech, again
-
Oscars
'Over-rated' Meryl Streep gets 20th Oscar nomination, breaks record
-
Breezy & Cooler This Afternoon
-
Prep basketball top teams in the state
-
Local
7 hour ago 11:43 p.m.
Milledgeville water main break causes boil water advisory
-
Amped-Up
7 hour ago 11:40 p.m.
Amped Up: Mom uses Zumba to battle heart disease
-
Mom uses Zumba to battle heart disease
-
Houston County Habitat dedicates home
-
Local
8 hour ago 11:06 p.m.
Man found burned not driver in Wendy's wreck
-
-
Milledgeville advisory after water main break
-
Local
7 hour ago 11:49 p.m.
Houston County Habitat dedicates home
-
Houston County Habitat dedicates home
-
Man found burned not driver in Wendy's wreck
-
Superbowl
7 hour ago 11:38 p.m.
Kennebunk's Don Crisman packs up for 51st Super Bowl trip
-
From I to LI: All 51 Super Bowl tickets
-
Local
11 hour ago 7:26 p.m.
Dublin's Housing Authority receives $205,689 in grant money
-
Local
12 hour ago 6:59 p.m.
Students scat along with Macon jazz ensemble
-
Local
12 hour ago 6:56 p.m.
Tubman Museum's All That Jazz this Saturday
-
Local
12 hour ago 6:53 p.m.
Jeffersonville residents discuss city water woes
-
Local
12 hour ago 6:48 p.m.
Bibb County overestimates revenue
-
Local
12 hour ago 6:43 p.m.
Two casinos possible with new legislation
-
Ben's Wednesday Night Forecast
-
Students scat along with Macon Jazz Ensemble
-
Mercer throws back to the 1970s
-
Tubman Museum's All That Jazz this Saturday
-
Jeffersonville residents under 24-hour boil water advisory
-
Butch Trucks of the Allman Brothers Band dies