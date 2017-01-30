HEADLINES
Updated 7:11 PM. EST
Macon man is an elite knife BladesmithMacon man is an elite knife Bladesmith The American Bladesmith Society only has 145 master smiths, and one of them lives in Macon. In fact, he thinks he may be the only practicing smith in the state molding molten steel into a tool.
- 2 hours ago
Driver blames baseball for multi-vehicle accidentDriver blames baseball for multi-vehicle accident
- 8 hours ago
One year later, Jibri Bryan's legacy lives onOne year later, Jibri Bryan's legacy lives on One year ago, Jibri Bryan was playing college basketball and looking forward to his future, which included watching his young son, Jibri Jr., grow up. But in a span of less than two minutes, everything changed.
- 21 hours ago
USPS not delivering to some residents in Bonaire neighborhoodUSPS not delivering to some residents in Bonaire neighborhood
- 1 day ago
Michael Vick officially retires from NFLMichael Vick officially retires from NFL Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick has announced that his football career in the National Football League has officially come to an end, according to ESPN.
- 2 hours ago
Gov. Deal declares Friday is Atlanta Falcons DayGov. Deal declares Friday is Atlanta Falcons Day
- 22 hours ago
Jake Fromm to star in 10-part docuseriesJake Fromm to star in 10-part docuseries Former Houston Co. QB Jake Fromm, who is currently enrolled at the University of Georgia, will be one of three top-rated high school quarterbacks in the class of 2017 to be featured in the 10-part docuseries " QB1: Beyond the Lights ," which will debut on Complex Network's Rated Red channel on the go90 app.
- 7 hours ago
The history of 'The Dirty Bird': how to do it and where it came fromThe history of 'The Dirty Bird': how to do it and where it came from Since it's been almost 18 years since the Falcons participated in the Super Bowl, we thought it would only make sense for us to refresh our fans, and our new fans, memories on the all too famous 'The Dirty Bird' dance.
- 5 hours ago
GNC's Super Bowl ad controversy escalatesGNC's Super Bowl ad controversy escalates HOUSTON – Nutrition and supplement retailer GNC is fighting back against the Fox network after GNC's Super Bowl ad was canceled on Monday just six days before the game.
- 4 hours ago
Ben's Friday Night ForecastBen's Friday Night Forecast Cooler for Saturday. Temps #RiseUp a bit for Sunday.
- 3 hours ago
Full Coverage: Super Bowl LIFull Coverage: Super Bowl LI
- 3 days ago
Nissan recalls Altima; door might open if window rolled downNissan recalls Altima; door might open if window rolled down
- 4 hours ago
Teens are outsmarting parents by faking it with finstaTeens are outsmarting parents by faking it with finsta Instagram has changed its platform, in part to accommodate the rise of a new Instagram trend: The finsta.
- 5 hours ago
If my parents only knew what it's like to be bullied in 2017If my parents only knew what it's like to be bullied in 2017
- 5 hours ago
Hooters to open new chain with male serversHooters to open new chain with male servers PHOENIX - Hooters is taking on a new direction. The franchise is opening a new restaurant called Hoots in Cicero, Illinois, about 23 miles west of Chicago.
- 10 hours ago
