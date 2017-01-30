HEADLINES
Updated 6:37 PM. EST
Camellia named in honor of Rosalynn CarterCamellia named in honor of Rosalynn Carter Camellias come in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes and on Saturday, dozens gathered to celebrate the opening of the Georgia Camellia Trail.
- 22 hours ago
Super Bowl Sunday Forecast!Super Bowl Sunday Forecast! Few showers possible for Super Bowl Sunday this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures #RiseUp Monday and into Tuesday/Wednesday with highs in the 70s.
- 9 hours ago
The cutest Falcons fan you will ever seeThe cutest Falcons fan you will ever see His name is Wyatt and he is the cutest Falcons fan you will ever see.
- 1 day ago
FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Center in CordeleFEMA to open Disaster Recovery Center in Cordele The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, will be opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Crisp County on Monday, according to a news release.
- 1 day ago
Bibb Sheriff's Office reminds you not to drink and drive on Super Bowl SundayBibb Sheriff's Office reminds you not to drink and drive on Super Bowl Sunday Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest "party days" of the year, and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone to be responsible when driving home after the big game.
- 1 day ago
The history of 'The Dirty Bird': how to do it and where it came fromThe history of 'The Dirty Bird': how to do it and where it came from Since it's been almost 18 years since the Falcons participated in the Super Bowl, we thought it would only make sense for us to refresh our fans, and our new fans, memories on the all too famous 'The Dirty Bird' dance.
- 2 days ago
GNC's Super Bowl ad controversy escalatesGNC's Super Bowl ad controversy escalates HOUSTON – Nutrition and supplement retailer GNC is fighting back against the Fox network after GNC's Super Bowl ad was canceled on Monday just six days before the game.
- 2 days ago
Verify: Pop-up apparel shops must have licenseVerify: Pop-up apparel shops must have license Vendors all over Macon are popping up in hopes of capitalizing on the success of the Atlanta Falcons and their journey to the Super Bowl. We verified which stands are legal and which ones aren’t.
- 1 day ago
Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote nowWhich Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now
- 12 minutes ago
Top 10 Super Bowl halftime performances of all timeTop 10 Super Bowl halftime performances of all time Playing the halftime show in the Super Bowl may be biggest honor in pop superstardom, the best gig an artist can hope for.
- 2 hours ago
Happy 83rd birthday to Hank AaronHappy 83rd birthday to Hank Aaron On the same day local sports fans are celebrating the Falcons' second Super Bowl berth in history, another Atlanta sports icon is also marking a milestone.
- 3 hours ago
Cooking with Suzanne: Fried pickles with Cajun aioliCooking with Suzanne: Fried pickles with Cajun aioli Suzanne Lawler is here with Suzanne Johnson to learn a new recipe perfect for a Super Bowl party or anytime.
- 4 hours ago
Atlanta man gives Falcons gear to hundreds of childrenAtlanta man gives Falcons gear to hundreds of children ATLANTA -- As Jeff Burns unloaded boxes from his car Saturday morning he said he was just the delivery man.
- 18 hours ago
Hawks fans go nuts in Philips Arena after Matt Ryan named NFL MVPHawks fans go nuts in Philips Arena after Matt Ryan named NFL MVP
- 18 hours ago
One day closer and NFL Experience is on the menuOne day closer and NFL Experience is on the menu
- 20 hours ago
Cincinnati Zoo's premature hippo Fiona takes first steps
Pence defends Trump's attack on judge, predicts victory for travel ban
White House: DOJ plans to defend Trump's immigration ban
Rare 'tree man' disease may have struck first female
'Communication is key': Keeping teens safe from dangerous trends
-
Texas high school students hold up Nazi salute in class photo
Hooters to open new chain with male servers
NFL's Super Bowl ad is the definition of adorable
Family finds rattlesnake in toilet, then 23 more underneath their house
Flying Trump flag is a military violation
Nashville police officer dies after dramatic rescue in Cumberland River
Trump vows to overturn ban on political activity by churches
At least 12 Ukrainian soldiers killed in disputed east
Trump bucks breakfast tradition by calling for prayers for Schwarzenegger
Prison employee found dead at Delaware hostage standoff
Navy: Special forces flew Trump flag in convoy
GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viral
As a doctor just back from Sudan, hospitality from Muslims greeted me everywhere
Trump memorializes Navy SEAL killed in raid in Yemen at Dover base
