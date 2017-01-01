Jarrell Plantation talks about next weekend's Super Museum Sunday
A cold night and a sunny Monday!A cold night and a sunny Monday! We'll start the week with sunshine and cool temperatures. Warmer air arrives Tuesday with highs in the 60s!
- 49 minutes ago
As many as 11 detained at Hartsfield-Jackson following Trump immigration banAs many as 11 detained at Hartsfield-Jackson following Trump immigration ban A local immigration attorney says at least four people, all legal residents who live in the Atlanta area, were detained for more than 5 hours at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Saturday.
- 16 hours ago
Byron businesses spend more than $1,000 on storm donations to AlbanyByron businesses spend more than $1,000 on storm donations to Albany Some people say it's better to give than to receive, and a handful of local businesses in Byron want to do just that. Together they've bought more than $1,000 dollars worth of donations for storm victims in South Georgia. Yvonne Thomas went to Byron to see the passion behind their generosity.
- 2 days ago
Winter Wonderfest continues in Warner RobinsWinter Wonderfest continues in Warner Robins A real cold front moved into the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins on Saturday bringing with it tons of snow and fun.
- 23 hours ago
New face of Gerber is 7-month-old baby from OhioNew face of Gerber is 7-month-old baby from Ohio FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — A 7-month-old boy from Ohio is the new face of Gerber baby products.
- 1 day ago
Married in middle school: Florida girl a 'bride' at 13Married in middle school: Florida girl a 'bride' at 13 Last summer, a soft-spoken young woman came to lawyer Toni Latino for help. The father of her 5-year-old daughter had filed for custody rights. She wanted to fight it.
- 1 day ago
New bill proposed to allow beer to be sold directly at local breweriesNew bill proposed to allow beer to be sold directly at local breweries A new bill proposed in the state legislature Thursday has some breweries around Georgia excited.
- 1 day ago
'Can you hear me' phone scam makes you a victim with one word'Can you hear me' phone scam makes you a victim with one word If you get a call from someone you don't know asking if you can hear them, hang up.
- 2 days ago
Bibb commissioners prepare for planning retreatBibb commissioners prepare for planning retreat Tomorrow the commission will meet in Athens to take a look at the past three years as a consolidated government. The county budget and SPLOST projects are two of the main issues Bibb commissioners will discuss at their upcoming retreat this week.
- 23 minutes ago
They worked for America and now they can't get into the USAThey worked for America and now they can't get into the USA As Iraq's ambassador to the United States, Lukman Faily worked for years to establish ties with America. After retiring last year, he continued to travel between the two countries, building on the relationship.
- 1 hour ago
Secret menu: Women can protect selves by ordering 'Angel Shots'Secret menu: Women can protect selves by ordering 'Angel Shots' TEMPE, Ariz. - A Phoenix-area bar is giving women a unique way to get out of bad dates or potentially dangerous situations.
- 1 hour ago
Trump defends immigration orderTrump defends immigration order President Donald Trump is defending his sweeping order on immigration and says he will find other ways to help those suffering from Syria's bloody civil war.
- 1 hour ago
The latest updates on the president's travel banThe latest updates on the president's travel ban President Trump's executive order denying all refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries reverberated across the USA and around the globe Saturday. The overarching ban, which remains in place, suspends the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, halts the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.
- 1 hour ago
Some in GOP suggest immigration order was too hasty, suggest a rethinkSome in GOP suggest immigration order was too hasty, suggest a rethink Faced with a cascade of protests across the country against President Trump's temporary ban on refugees from predominantly Muslim countries, some Republicans suggested the order may have been too broad and hastily written.
- 2 hours ago
Massive crowds gather at White House to protest Trump's immigration planMassive crowds gather at White House to protest Trump's immigration plan Massive crowds have gathered at the White House Sunday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's immigration plan.
- 2 hours ago
