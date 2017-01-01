Manhunt underway after officer fatally shot; deputy killed in suspect search
HEADLINES
Updated 10:23 AM. EST
- Grid
- List
- Local
Building a better future for Macon's furry friends brick by brickBuilding a better future for Macon's furry friends brick by brick One Macon animal shelter is trying to build a better future for Macon’s furry pets. All About Animals Rescue is selling bricks to build what they call the Walk of Hope and raise money for the shelter.
- Local
- 5 hours ago
- Local
Peaches on track for summer pickingPeaches on track for summer picking If you're a true Georgian, you probably can't resist a ripe, juicy peach.
- Local
- 5 hours ago
- News
Birthday cruise turns tragic: Marietta couple caught in Fort Lauderdale shootoutBirthday cruise turns tragic: Marietta couple caught in Fort Lauderdale shootout A Marietta woman is reportedly among the victims of a deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale, FL, airport on Friday.
- News
- 1 day ago
- Local
Bibb's 'Bring One for the Chipper' has best year everBibb's 'Bring One for the Chipper' has best year ever Bring One for the Chipper had its best year ever, according to Pam Carswell with the Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Music
Ga.-born country star Alan Jackson says goodbye to inspirational motherGa.-born country star Alan Jackson says goodbye to inspirational mother A country music legend with strong ties to Georgia announced sad news, on Saturday, that his mother had died.
- Music
- 21 hours ago
- News
More than $125K raised for Facebook Live beating victimMore than $125K raised for Facebook Live beating victim CHICAGO (AP) - An online effort to raise money for a mentally disabled man whose beating was broadcast live on Facebook in Chicago has brought in over $100,000.
- News
- 23 hours ago
- Sports
Three Ga. firefighters trade football glory for saving livesThree Ga. firefighters trade football glory for saving lives JONESBORO, Ga -- How about this for a trade?
- Sports
- 1 day ago
- Local
Georgia State student killed in Monroe County wreckGeorgia State student killed in Monroe County wreck An Albany man was killed driving back to Atlanta on Saturday, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
- Local
- 2 days ago
- Local
GBI investigating alleged "sexual contact" between Macon County studentsGBI investigating alleged "sexual contact" between Macon County students The GBI is investigating an incident involving sexual contact between two Macon County students.
- Local
- 2 days ago
- Local
Warehouse fire sends one to the hospitalWarehouse fire sends one to the hospital A warehouse fire in Bibb County sent one person to the hospital Friday night.
- Local
- 2 days ago
- Local
Preparing your car for winter weatherPreparing your car for winter weather Thursday afternoon it was sunny and warm in Macon, but winter weather is headed our way. So how should you keep your car safe in the ice and snow?
- Local
- 3 days ago
- Local
Fire department gives tips for safe home heatingFire department gives tips for safe home heating
- Local
- 3 days ago
- Local
Three things to remember in a skid situationThree things to remember in a skid situation Gregory Hattaway with the Georgia Public Safety Training center says use hand over hand steering because every second matters in a skid.
- Local
- 3 days ago
- Local
Central Georgia man cuts into knife businessCentral Georgia man cuts into knife business Many of us use knives every day, maybe for something as simple as cutting a box open or even cooking.
- Local
- 2 days ago
- Local
Airline set to begin Macon-to-DC flights in AprilAirline set to begin Macon-to-DC flights in April Bibb County plans to pay a Tennessee company nearly $4.7 million a year to run charter flights to Washington D.C.
- Local
- 12 minutes ago
-
Nation-Now
Bomb threats reported at Jewish community centers around the country
-
Nation-Now
Steelers assistant Joey Porter arrested on multiple charges in bar…
-
Nation-Now
U2 set to headline Bonnaroo 2017
-
Nation-Now
NFL wild-card winners and losers: Steelers fall into both categories
-
Nation-Now
Aaron Rodgers, Packers serve playoff notice to rest of NFL
-
Nation-Now
Three things to know: Seahawks (3) at Falcons (2) divisional playoff preview
-
Nation-Now
Why you should visit Europe in winter
-
Nation-Now
The heart-breaking moment horse cries at owner's funeral, captured
-
Nation-Now
Jeep gets a pickup truck and here's how it could look
-
Nation-Now
Trump responds: Meryl Streep 'a Hillary flunky' (and 'overrated')
-
Nation-Now
Winners: Who took home Golden Globes?
-
Nation-Now
Review: Jimmy Fallon and the Golden Globes: A perfect match
-
Nation-Now
Here's why Evan Rachel Wood's Golden Globes suit is so inspiring
-
Nation-Now
Jenna Bush Hager makes first slip at the Golden Globes, asks Pharrell…
-
Nation-Now
Parade announcer since 1957 not invited back for Trump's inauguration
-
Music
Ga.-born country star Alan Jackson says goodbye to inspirational mother
-
News
More than $125K raised for Facebook Live beating victim
-
News
Birthday cruise turns tragic: Marietta couple caught in Fort Lauderdale shootout
-
Nation-Now
New York man shielded scared mother during Fort Lauderdale shooting
-
Crime
Judge denies bail for suspects charged in Facebook Live attack
-
Local
5 mins ago 3:25 p.m.
Airline set to begin Macon-to-DC flights in April
-
Parent on Lake Juliette rescue
-
Lake Juliette rescue survivor speaks
-
News
24 mins ago 3:06 p.m.
Officials report first flu-related death in GA this season
-
Georgia: Flu cases up; one death reported
-
Sports
26 mins ago 3:04 p.m.
Kentucky's run in AP women's poll ends; UConn stays on top
-
Sports
29 mins ago 3:01 p.m.
Baylor is No. 1 in AP poll for 1st time, 'Nova falls to 3rd
-
-
Local
45 mins ago 2:45 p.m.
Macon woman assaulted by three women
-
Nation-Now
51 mins ago 2:39 p.m.
Bomb threats reported at Jewish community centers around the country
-
News
57 mins ago 2:33 p.m.
Manhunt underway after officer fatally shot; deputy killed in suspect search
-
Local
16 mins ago 3:14 p.m.
New information: Macon Co. student arrested, charged with sexual assault
-
Sports
1 hour ago 2:14 p.m.
Manning and Spurrier enter College Football Hall of Fame
-
Sports
2 hour ago 1:58 p.m.
College Football Playoff National Championship Game tonight
-
Features
2 hour ago 1:25 p.m.
A veteran's reunion 44 years in the making, but it could be too late
-
Health
2 hour ago 1:24 p.m.
Woman finds hope in struggle with 'suicide disease'
-
Bibb Sheriff on false east Macon hostage situation 911 call
-
Local
2 hour ago 1:14 p.m.
Gray boy brightens Army soldier's day
-
Sinking boat on Lake Juliette
-
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 12:06 p.m.
Steelers assistant Joey Porter arrested on multiple charges in bar…
-
Nation-Now
4 hour ago 11:57 a.m.
U2 set to headline Bonnaroo 2017
-
Local
41 mins ago 2:49 p.m.
Two hospitalized after wrong-way crash on I-75S
-
Local
2 hour ago 1:23 p.m.
East Macon hostage situation call turns out to be false
-
Nation-Now
4 hour ago 11:09 a.m.
NFL wild-card winners and losers: Steelers fall into both categories
-
Savannah singer sings National Anthem
-
Nation-Now
4 hour ago 11:06 a.m.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers serve playoff notice to rest of NFL