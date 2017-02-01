HEADLINES
Updated 11:27 PM. EST
- Grid
- List
- Local
Pedestrian hit, killed on Pio Nono Avenue in MaconPedestrian hit, killed on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon One man is dead after he was struck by a car on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon.
- Local
- 15 hours ago
- Entertainment
Surprise! Beyonce, Jay Z are expecting twinsSurprise! Beyonce, Jay Z are expecting twins Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, are expecting twins. The pop star revealed the news on her Instagram Wednesday, sharing an image of her growing bump.
- Entertainment
- 50 minutes ago
- Forecast
Another Warm AfternoonAnother Warm Afternoon February comes in like January, warm.
- Forecast
- 8 hours ago
- Local
Local law enforcement agencies push for higher salariesLocal law enforcement agencies push for higher salaries Local law enforcement agencies are asking for help from state legislators in raising deputy salaries. This comes after Georgia's House of Representatives passed raising salaries at state law enforcement agencies, like the GBI and the State Patrol. Baldwin County Sheriff, Bill Massee, says he needs deputies more than ever, and raising their salary may fix that problem.
- Local
- 15 hours ago
- Local
Houston County to vote on SPLOST in MarchHouston County to vote on SPLOST in March If you live in Houston County, you can vote yes or no to the county's 2018 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, known as SPLOST, on March 21st. SPLOST is a countywide one percent sales tax used to fund special projects proposed by the county and participating city governments.
- Local
- 15 hours ago
- Local
Wesleyan students come together after 'hate crime'Wesleyan students come together after 'hate crime' She says someone wrote, "Go Away Immigrant #Trump" outside of her dorm-room door.
- Local
- 20 hours ago
- Local
Meet WMAZ's Grammy Award Getaway winnersMeet WMAZ's Grammy Award Getaway winners It was a normal Monday afternoon for Brittani and Brandon Curtis until they received a phone call.
- Local
- 21 hours ago
- Local
Community raises over $15K for pizza delivery driver Brooklyn RouseCommunity raises over $15K for pizza delivery driver Brooklyn Rouse Brooklyn Rouse's parents have given WMAZ an update on the condition of their daughter.
- Local
- 23 hours ago
- Local
Verify: Trump's 2017 executive order vs. Obama's 2011 executive orderVerify: Trump's 2017 executive order vs. Obama's 2011 executive order
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Local
Employee sets fire inside Macon's Kumho Tire plantEmployee sets fire inside Macon's Kumho Tire plant
- Local
- 3 hours ago
- Sports
Full Coverage: Super Bowl LIFull Coverage: Super Bowl LI
- Sports
- 18 hours ago
- Sports
Signing Day Preview 2017Signing Day Preview 2017 February 1, 2017 is the first day that student-athletes who intend to play football in college can sign national letters of intent (NLIs) with colleges and universities (with the exception of those, like Houston Co.'s Jake Fromm, who graduated from high school and enrolled in college early. Fromm is currently enrolled at UGA.) This is known as National Signing Day.
- Sports
- 20 hours ago
- Local
Bibb Commission takes a look at low revenueBibb Commission takes a look at low revenue The Bibb Commission spent the day looking at their financial situation to begin planning the 2018 budget. Overall, the county found they are getting closer to balancing out their spending and revenue, but right now, they still aren't bringing in enough money. Mary Grace Shaw was there and spoke to commissioners who say something has to change.
- Local
- 5 hours ago
- Local
Movie 'I, Tonya' brings more business downtownMovie 'I, Tonya' brings more business downtown Macon is going Hollywood again. This time, crews are in town to film the upcoming movie about the life of Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, titled ‘I, Tonya.' Businesses downtown say filming new movies always brings in new customers.
- Local
- 20 hours ago
- Entertainment
Beyonce, Jay Z are expecting twinsBeyonce, Jay Z are expecting twins Surprise!
- Entertainment
- 56 minutes ago
-
News
GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viral
-
Nation-Now
Trump: Go nuclear and abolish filibuster on Gorsuch vote if needed
-
Nation-Now
Drone industry concerned about Trump regulation reduction
-
Nation-Now
Tooth infection leads to young father's death
-
Nation-Now
Slack, Microsoft step up war on work email
-
Nation-Now
Tesla's electric car falls short in new IIHS crash tests
-
Nation-Now
Americans are making big compromises to buy homes
-
Nation-Now
The Westminster Dog Show is now going to include cats
-
Nation-Now
Trump: Call it a ban if you want
-
Education
North Carolina teacher connects to students with personalized handshakes
-
Weird
YIKES: Python gets stuck in owner's gauged ear hole
-
Weird
YIKES: Python gets stuck in owner's gauged ear hole
-
Nation-Now
First results on Scott Kelly after year in space reveal space travel changes DNA
-
Nation-Now
USA Gymnastics to review sex abuse policies
-
Nation-Now
Hey burger fans! This ATM dispenses McDonald's Big Macs
-
Nation-Now
Neil Gorsuch: The case for and against the Supreme Court nominee
-
Nation-Now
Neil Gorsuch: Stellar résumé and Scalia-like legal philosophy
-
Nation-Now
Trump picks Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
-
Weird
Video shows bishop punched while celebrating Mass
-
Nation-Now
Ellen DeGeneres uses 'Finding Dory' to slam Trump's immigration ban
-
Tattnall's Jimmy Marshall signs with Middle Tennessee
-
Entertainment
44 mins ago 2:06 p.m.
Surprise! Beyonce, Jay Z are expecting twins
-
Entertainment
50 mins ago 2:00 p.m.
Beyonce, Jay Z are expecting twins
-
Bleckley County's Willie Taylor III signs with Washington State
-
FVSU coach Kevin Porter on his first recruiting class in 2017
-
News
2 hour ago 1:17 p.m.
GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viral
-
News
2 hour ago 1:13 p.m.
Decode your children's texting slang
-
-
Decoding your children's texting slang
-
Justin Rogers head coach Jones Co.
-
Mary Persons signees
-
Roadtrip to FVSU
-
Nation-Now
2 hour ago 1:00 p.m.
Trump: Go nuclear and abolish filibuster on Gorsuch vote if needed
-
Mercer's Bobby Lamb Speaks
-
Local
3 hour ago 12:00 p.m.
Dad returns home from deployment, surprises son in Houston Co. preschool
-
Houston Co. dad returns home from deployment, surprises son in preschool
-
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 11:51 a.m.
Drone industry concerned about Trump regulation reduction
-
Sportsguy heading to Mercer
-
Uga
3 hour ago 12:08 p.m.
UGA brings in top-rated recruiting class
-
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 11:40 a.m.
Tooth infection leads to young father's death
-
Young dad dies after tooth infection
-
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 11:40 a.m.
Slack, Microsoft step up war on work email
-
Dodge County Theron Cooper to Georgetown
-
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 11:36 a.m.
Tesla's electric car falls short in new IIHS crash tests
-
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 11:29 a.m.
Americans are making big compromises to buy homes
-
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 11:25 a.m.
The Westminster Dog Show is now going to include cats