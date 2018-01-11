Abby Kousouris joined the 13WMAZ team in January 2018 as a Multi-Skilled Journalist.

She graduated from The University of Georgia with a double major in Journalism and Political Science.

Abby was raised in Maryland, but fell in love with the warm Georgia weather and fresh peaches.

In 2013, she interned at BCPS-TV in Towson, Maryland, shadowed at WBAL in Baltimore, and worked at MASN for an Orioles-Braves game at Camden Yards. In college, Abby worked for the student-run news station, Grady Newsource. While there, she worked as a reporter, anchor and producer. During her last semester in college, Abby deepened her video skills in an advanced video production course.

In her free time, Abby enjoys playing soccer and cooking for friends. Abby considers herself to be an expert foodie and can pinpoint where any given mozzarella stick will land on the deliciousness scale. If you have a news tip, e-mail Abby at akousouris@13wmaz.com or tweet her at @AbbyKousouris.

