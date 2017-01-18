Nicole Butler

Nicole Butler joined the 13WMAZ team in January 2017 as a Multi-Skilled Journalist.

Nicole graduated cum laude from the University of South Carolina, and received a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports/Entertainment Management.

During her time at USC, she reported for the school’s news station, “Carolina News”, as well as the student-run sports station, “Capital City Sports”. She covered everything from football games to hurricane impacts, even pig races!

Nicole interned with WCBD-TV in Charleston where she worked along-side Emmy-winning journalists during the Charleston shooting, and the removal of the Confederate flag from South Carolina's Statehouse grounds. She also spent time as a part-time reporter for WLTX-TV in Columbia, while she was still in school.

Nicole was born and raised in Charleston and is new to Central Georgia. When she’s not reporting, she enjoys exploring the Macon area, as well as shopping, traveling, and sitting down to a good book.

If you see her around town, make sure you say “Hi!”. You can also send her an email at nbutler2@13wmaz.com. She would love to hear about any story ideas you might have!

