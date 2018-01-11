Wanya Reese joined the 13WMAZ team as a Multi-Skilled in January 2018.

He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia with a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Political Science.

While at VCU, Wanya played a big role in the student-run broadcast, VCU Insight. He worked as a Multi-Media Journalist, Anchor, Producer and Executive Producer.

Wanya interned and worked with NBC 12 (WWBT) in Richmond with the #1 news team. He helped to cover the unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia during the “Unite the Right” rally.

Wanya was born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina and is new to Central Georgia. When he is not reporting, Wanya enjoys exploring Macon, Atlanta, finding the best hot wings, and spending time with family. Wanya is also a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated.

Wanya loves meeting new people. So, if you see him out and about, do not hesitate to say,” Hello!” or “What’s up?”

You can send story ideas to Wanya at wreese@13wmaz.com.

