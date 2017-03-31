2017 ACM Awards this Sunday

By NED EHRBAR CBS NEWS

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will be held this Sunday. Here’s how you can watch the show live online or on TV.

The ACM Awards will be broadcast live from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on April 2 on 13WMAZ at 8 p.m.

If you want to watch online, you can stream the show live on CBS All Access -- you can try it for free for one week if you don’t already have an account.

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will co-host the awards Sunday, which will feature performances by both Bentley and Bryan as well as Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Faith Hill, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw and many more.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.