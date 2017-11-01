Could Scary Movies Help You Burn Calories?
If you confine your horror movie viewing to the spooky Halloween season, you may want to reconsider. Apparently, watching horror flicks may help you burn calories. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) reports.
WMAZ 3:13 PM. EDT November 01, 2017
