Daytime Emmy Awards Honor Steve Harvey and Ellen Degeneres As the Stars of Daytime Talk Shows
Steve Harvey won two awards for his work on 'Family Feud' and his 'The Steve Harvey Show'. Ellen Degeneres also won on the historic 20th anniversary of her public coming out. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) reports.
WMAZ 8:57 AM. EDT May 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing Houston County girls found safe
-
Suspect, victim dead after Bibb SWAT standoff
-
Mother of one of the missing girls
-
NewTown Macon works to help keep The Crazy Bull open
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
18 arrested in huge drug trafficking case in Douglas County
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Traffic collisions are the leading killer of Georgia teens
-
Central High graduate overcomes adversity
More Stories
-
A Few Strong Storms Possible This AfternoonMay. 1, 2017, 8:02 a.m.
-
Mayhem fans react: 'Macon has something we can be proud of'May. 1, 2017, 12:18 a.m.
-
Macon Mayhem win 2017 President's CupApr 30, 2017, 9:31 p.m.