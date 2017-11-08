Glasses Company Warby Parker Will Now Use iPhone X's Face ID to Recommend Frames
Glasses company Warby Parker has always been ahead of the curve with their home try-on service. Now, you can 'try on' glasses with the iPhone X's Face ID. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WMAZ 3:37 PM. EST November 08, 2017
