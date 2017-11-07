Police Department Threatening Criminals with 'Stranger Things' Spoilers
A police department in Michigan is trying out a bold new strategy for scaring potential criminals straight: threatening to spoiler 'Stranger Things' for them. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) has more.
WMAZ 3:52 PM. EST November 07, 2017
