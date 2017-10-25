Police Think Teens Are Smashing Car Mirrors, But It's Really a Woodpecker

Several car mirrors started mysteriously getting broken, and police thought it had to be teens. Eventually, however, they discovered the true culprit: a woodpecker. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) has more.

WMAZ 12:30 PM. EDT October 25, 2017

