Scientists Are Creating The First Ever Virtual Reality Experience In The Antarctic
Scientists will be recording 360-degree video of their entire expedition -- for the first time ever -- to create a virtual reality experience of the polar region. Josh King has the story (@abridetoland)
WMAZ 2:41 PM. EDT November 01, 2017
More Stories
-
Deadly Halloween: 3 dead, 2 wounded in four Macon shootingsNov. 1, 2017, 9:21 a.m.
-
Macon woman calls herself "last man standing" after…Nov. 1, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
-
Macon shooting victim remembered as fun, beautifulNov. 1, 2017, 3:30 p.m.