These are Some of the Weirdest Laws in Each State
At one point or another you've heard about laws that sound so farfetched they don't seem like the could be true. That is something Olivia Locher is exploring in her new photo book called I Fought The Law. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) shows you a few of them.
WMAZ 1:24 PM. EDT September 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Trial delayed again for two accused of killing Perry teenSep 29, 2017, 1:33 p.m.
-
Police search for man after 2 officers shotSep 29, 2017, 12:53 p.m.
-
Eatonton remembers mother and daughter killedSep 29, 2017, 12:43 a.m.