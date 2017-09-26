This Food Challenge Will Help You Determine Whether You Have Outgrown Your Food Allergy

A new test might help determine whether you have outgrown your food allergy. But beware, it's much more than just a test, it' s a food challenge. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.

WMAZ 8:02 AM. EDT September 26, 2017

