Top Haunted Houses to Visit Without Breaking the Bank
During the Halloween season, some people like tricks, some like treats and others just want to be scared senseless. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) explores a list of haunted spots you can visit for less than $50.
WMAZ 5:01 PM. EDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
GBI investigating after Baldwin Co. deputy shoots,…Oct. 9, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
-
Suspect in Macon hotel shooting found dead in AlabamaOct. 9, 2017, 1:05 p.m.
-
Macon dollar store burglarized 3 times in five daysOct. 9, 2017, 3:15 p.m.