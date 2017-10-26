We Might Have A Wine Shortage & the Internet Is Freaking Out
Grigio Girls, don't freak out, but you may want to stock up on wine. Production of the world's greatest beverage has fallen to its lowest point in 50 years. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WMAZ 3:43 PM. EDT October 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Washington County sheriff fires three deputies…Oct 26, 2017, 3:23 p.m.
-
Gunman wearing Jason from "Friday the 13th" mask,…Oct 26, 2017, 12:43 p.m.
-
Macon rapper Sonny Spoon headed back to prison on…Oct 26, 2017, 11:40 a.m.