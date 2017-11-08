Close You're Probably More Addicted to Your Phone Than You Realize If it seems like your friends can't go 15 minutes without checking their phones, that's because they probably aren't. In fact, it's probably less. Buzz60's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has more. WMAZ 2:08 PM. EST November 08, 2017 More Stories Campaign 2017: Election results Nov. 7, 2017, 6:05 p.m. Woman reports man took cellphone picture up her… Nov. 8, 2017, 1:52 p.m. Telfair man arrested in east Macon gas station robbery Nov. 8, 2017, 9:03 a.m.