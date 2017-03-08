Ed Sheeran announces Atlanta concert date

Ed Sheeran is coming to the Peach State.
The British singer-songwriter turned pop sensation announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will be touring across North America in support of his newly released third album, Divide.
WATCH: @edsheeran announces new tour! pic.twitter.com/qqePMbpY3o— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 8, 2017
Sheeran’s tour will have him perform 48 times over the course of four months, including 1 August show in Duluth.
Concert tickets for Sheeran’s tour will go on sale beginning March 17, but a special pre-sale for fans will begin at 10 a.m. on March 13.
For a complete list of tour dates, click here.
Copyright 2017 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs