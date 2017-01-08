Cavs' J.R. Smith reveals daughter born five months premature

J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel Harris, are sharing their family's difficult time with fans.

The NBA star revealed on Saturday that Harris had given birth to their third child together five months prematurely.

"We have very important news," Smith said in the video, posted by Uninterrupted.

"Hi everybody, we decided to share with the world what's been going on with our family the past five days," Harris shared, on the verge of tears. "We know a lot of you guys congratulated us on the expectancy of our little baby girl, but we had her five months early."

"She's five days old today, her name is Dakota, and she weighs one pound," she added.

"We know we're not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it, and that's why we decided to share what we're going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers, and we'll do the same for everyone else," Harris concluded.

The couple, who have been married since August and share two other daughters, Demi and Peyton, revealed that they were expecting baby Dakota on Uninterrupted in October. Smith shared the happy news after announcing that he would be resigning with the Cleveland Cavaliers.