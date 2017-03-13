Gregg Allman cancels 2017 tour

Gregg Allman

Gregg Allman has canceled the rest of his 2017 tour, according to a post on his official website.

No reason was given for why the tour was being canceled.

"It has been determined that Gregg will not be touring in 2017," the post read. "For those of you who purchased tickets for shows in June, contact the ticket outlet from where you purchased the tickets for a refund."

Allman was scheduled to perform for four nights, June 2-6, at the Grand Opera House in downtown Macon, and the venue has already started giving out refunds.

Allman canceled several tour dates in August 2016 due to "serious illness."

Anyone with questions can contact the Grand at (478) 301-5470.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV