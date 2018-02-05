Justin Timberlake bringing 'Man of the Woods' tour to Atlanta

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 12: Justin Timberlake performs onstage during The 20/20 Experience World Tour at Staples Center on August 12, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for JT) (Photo: Kevin Winter)

ATLANTA – You ‘Can’t stop the feeling’ of excitement as Justin Timberlake brings his Man of the Woods tour to Atlanta in 2019!

Following his Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show performance, JT announced he will be stopping in Atlanta on January 10, 2019, at Philips Arena.

Man of the Woods is Timberlake’s fourth studio album, which was released on Friday, Feb. 2. Timberlake’s last tour was the critically acclaimed The 20/20 Experience World Tour, which sold out arenas and stadiums around the globe in 2013 and 2014.

General public tickets will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 19. The American Express presale begins Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.

2019

04-January Washington, DC Capital One Arena On sale Feb. 12

08-January Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center On sale Feb. 26

10-January Atlanta, GA Philips Arena On sale Feb. 19

12-January Memphis, TN FedEx Forum On sale Feb. 12

15-January New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center On sale Feb. 19

19-January San Antonio, TX AT&T Center On sale Feb. 26

22-January Houston, TX Toyota Center On sale Feb. 19

24-January Dallas, TX American Airlines Center On sale Feb. 19

26-January Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena On sale Feb. 26

29-January Denver, CO Pepsi Center On sale Feb. 26

© 2018 WXIA-TV