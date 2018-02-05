WMAZ
Justin Timberlake bringing 'Man of the Woods' tour to Atlanta

Savannah Brock, WXIA 12:02 PM. EST February 05, 2018

ATLANTA – You ‘Can’t stop the feeling’ of excitement as Justin Timberlake brings his Man of the Woods tour to Atlanta in 2019!

Following his Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show performance, JT announced he will be stopping in Atlanta on January 10, 2019, at Philips Arena.

Man of the Woods is Timberlake’s fourth studio album, which was released on Friday, Feb. 2. Timberlake’s last tour was the critically acclaimed The 20/20 Experience World Tour, which sold out arenas and stadiums around the globe in 2013 and 2014.

General public tickets will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 19. The American Express presale begins Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.

2019

04-January                    Washington, DC            Capital One Arena                     On sale Feb. 12

08-January                    Charlotte, NC                Spectrum Center                       On sale Feb. 26

10-January                    Atlanta, GA                   Philips Arena                             On sale Feb. 19

12-January                    Memphis, TN                 FedEx Forum                            On sale Feb. 12

15-January                    New Orleans, LA            Smoothie King Center                On sale Feb. 19

19-January                    San Antonio, TX            AT&T Center                              On sale Feb. 26

22-January                    Houston, TX                  Toyota Center                           On sale Feb. 19

24-January                    Dallas, TX                     American Airlines Center            On sale Feb. 19

26-January                    Oklahoma City, OK        Chesapeake Energy Arena         On sale Feb. 26

29-January                    Denver, CO                   Pepsi Center                             On sale Feb. 26

 

