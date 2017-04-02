Legendary Georgia radio personality Warren 'Rhubarb' Jones dies at 65

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2009 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Officials with Gradick Communications confirm that radio legend Warren "Rhubarb" Jones has died at age 65.

Jones died of a heart attack on Sunday afternoon in Haralson County according to Gradick Communications President Steve Gradick. Jones was a Georgia Radio Hall of Famer, Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Famer and renowned Georgia broadcaster who held the status as the longest-running morning radio personality in the Atlanta radio market, Gradick said Sunday.

"Aside from all of that he was true southern gentleman who loved and adored his children and was proud of and loved being a part of the Tallapoosa community," he said.

In addition to his status as a well-known radio personality, Jones was also known for charity events such as the Rhubarb Jones Celebrity Golf Tournament and his March Across Georgia for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

He was also the annual co-host for the annual Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon.

"He will be sorely and deeply missed. Gradick Communications is fortunate to have had him on our airwaves these last couple of years," Gradick said.

