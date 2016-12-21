Netflix, Marvel Twitter accounts breached by hackers

A screenshot of the Netflix tweet sent from OurMine. (Photo: Twitter)

The hacker group OurMine has a new Twitter target: Netflix .

The group compromised the streaming service's Twitter feed on Wednesday, sending a string of tweets saying it was testing security.

Initially, it appeared Netflix had resolved the issue, but tweets from OurMine appeared to continue streaming onto their Twitter account. As of publishing, the tweets have been removed.

The group also targeted several Twitter accounts tied to Marvel Entertainment, including official accounts for The Avengers, Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy. "Hey, it's OurMine," reads the message. "Don't worry we are just testing your security, contact us to help you with your security."