Paul McCartney tickets go on sale Monday

Paul McCartney will perform at the Infinate Energy Center in Duluth in July. (Photo: Custom)

DULUTH -- Paul McCartney added a new run of U.S. tour dates, and metro Atlanta is on the list.

The One on One tour has already logged 36 stops around the world. On July 13th, that show will land at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 1 at 10:00 am online here or at (770) 626-2464.

The three-hour show includes songs stretching back to McCarthy's days as a member of The Beatles. The 50-year music flashback also includes classics from his time with Wings and as a solo artist. The show also promises surprises in "a once in a lifetime event that transcends and elevates the potential of live music".

