Rick Ross Macon show canceled

Rapper Rick Ross and singer K. Michelle were scheduled to perform at the Macon Coliseum on Sunday, but the show has been canceled.
The concert was part of their DA DON AND DIVA TOUR.
The organizer for the concert called the venue Tuesday to say they were canceling the show, according to Tyler Gambrell, director of marketing for the Macon Coliseum.
Gambrell said they were not given a reason as to why the show was canceled.
People who purchased tickets can get a refund from their point of purchase, Gambrell said.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs