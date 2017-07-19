Rick Ross Macon show canceled

PASADENA, CA - MARCH 10: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during the 21st Annual Soul Train Music Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 10, 2007 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2007 Getty Images)

Rapper Rick Ross and singer K. Michelle were scheduled to perform at the Macon Coliseum on Sunday, but the show has been canceled.

The concert was part of their DA DON AND DIVA TOUR.

The organizer for the concert called the venue Tuesday to say they were canceling the show, according to Tyler Gambrell, director of marketing for the Macon Coliseum.

Gambrell said they were not given a reason as to why the show was canceled.

People who purchased tickets can get a refund from their point of purchase, Gambrell said.

