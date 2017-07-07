Scene 13: 100.9 The Creek: July 7th

Top 5 things to do in central Georgia this week:
-
A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Forum
- Shows until July 15th, 8pm, Friday and Saturday, 2:30, Matinee on Sunday
- Theater Macon
- $15-$25
-
First Friday in Downtown Macon
- Saturday, July 7th, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
- Macon City Auditorium
- Price varies
-
Wesleyan Market
- Saturday, July 8th, 9am - 1pm
- Front Campus of Wesleyan College
- Free
-
Unknown Hinson and Clownvis Presley
- Saturday, July 8th, 8pm
- Cox Capitol Theatre
- $20-$30
-
Second Sunday featuring The High Divers
- Sunday, July 9th, 6pm
- Coleman Hill
- Free
