Scene 13: 100.9 The Creek: July 7th

Top 5 Things to do in Central Georgia with the Creek

WMAZ 10:43 AM. EDT July 07, 2017

Top 5 things to do in central Georgia this week:

  • A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Forum
    • Shows until July 15th, 8pm, Friday and Saturday, 2:30, Matinee on Sunday
    • Theater Macon
    • $15-$25

 

  • First Friday in Downtown Macon
    • Saturday, July 7th, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
    • Macon City Auditorium
    • Price varies

 

  • Wesleyan Market
    • Saturday, July 8th, 9am - 1pm
    • Front Campus of Wesleyan College
    • Free

 

  • Unknown Hinson and Clownvis Presley
    • Saturday, July 8th,  8pm
    •  Cox Capitol Theatre
    • $20-$30

 

  • Second Sunday featuring The High Divers
    • Sunday, July 9th, 6pm
    • Coleman Hill
    • Free

 

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


