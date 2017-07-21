Second Kevin Hart show added to Macon line up

A second Macon show has been added for comedian Kevin Hart.
A stop on his comedy tour was announced earlier this week for Sept. 9, but a second show has been added for Sept. 10, "due to overwhelming demand," according to a Macon Centreplex newsrelease.
Hart will be playing both of those day at the Macon City Auditorium. Tickets range in price from $48 to $78.
Buy tickets at the Macon Coliseum Box Office, 200 Coliseum Drive or by calling 1-800-745-3000.
