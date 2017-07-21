WMAZ
Second Kevin Hart show added to Macon line up

Comedian Kevin Hart is playing two shows at the Macon City Auditorium Sept. 9-10. (Photos by Getty Images)

WMAZ 2:15 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

A second Macon show has been added for comedian Kevin Hart.

A stop on his comedy tour was announced earlier this week for Sept. 9, but a second show has been added for Sept. 10, "due to overwhelming demand," according to a Macon Centreplex newsrelease.

Hart will be playing both of those day at the Macon City Auditorium. Tickets range in price from $48 to $78.

Buy tickets at the Macon Coliseum Box Office, 200 Coliseum Drive or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

