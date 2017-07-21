Second Kevin Hart show added to Macon line up

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Kevin Hart, partner of Muzik One Headphones, kicks off the holiday season with shoppers at Brookstone in Times Square on December 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Muzik) (Photo: Matthew Eisman, 2016 Getty Images)

A second Macon show has been added for comedian Kevin Hart.

A stop on his comedy tour was announced earlier this week for Sept. 9, but a second show has been added for Sept. 10, "due to overwhelming demand," according to a Macon Centreplex newsrelease.

Hart will be playing both of those day at the Macon City Auditorium. Tickets range in price from $48 to $78.

Buy tickets at the Macon Coliseum Box Office, 200 Coliseum Drive or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Get tickets online here:

Macon Centreplex

Ticketmaster

Live Nation

