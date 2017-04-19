Serena Williams announces she's pregnant

Serena Williams (Photo: Serena Williams/Snapchat)

(WLTX) - Tennis superstar Serena Williams is now pregnant.

Williams posted a selfie photo on Snapchat Wednesday that had her in a profile pose in a yellow swimsuit that seemed to show a bump on her belly. The caption simply said "20 weeks."

Williams, who hold the record for most Grand Slam tennis titles in the open era, got engaged last December to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohania.

This is Williams and Ohania's first child.

