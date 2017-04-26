WMAZ
Close

ESPN laying off about 100, including on-air talent

Travis Pittman , KING 10:53 PM. EDT April 26, 2017

Some 100 ESPN employees, mostly on-air and online talent, were reportedly told Wednesday they are being laid off in what some are calling a "bloodbath."

"Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent—anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play—necessary to meet those demands," network president John Skipper wrote in a letter to employees. "We will implement changes in our talent lineup this week.  A limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs."

Why the cuts? The Washington Post reports ESPN has lost about 12 million subscribers over the past five years as many have cut the cord on cable and satellite. At the same time, sports leagues are asking for more money for the rights to air their product.

One of those losing their jobs is veteran NFL reporter Ed Werder, whose main beat is the Dallas Cowboys. He tweeted the news Wednesday morning.

Tennesee Titans beat writer Paul Kuhasky also tweeted.

The new layoffs follow 300 behind-the-scenes workers who were let go in October 2015. The Post reports ESPN employs about 8,000 people.


 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories