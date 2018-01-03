Jeopardy! contestant mispronounces 'Gangsta,' costing himself $3200

The answer, for really anyone who has been alive for at least the past two decades, was an easy one.

But one Jeopardy! contestant lost out when he pronounced the Coolio hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ as “Gangster Paradise” in a Double Jeopardy! answer.

The loss came in a particularly painful situation when Trebek, after at first approving the answer, did the equivalent of a review in a sports game and overturned the call.

Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all. In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/NMO7QsAfyI — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 2, 2018

“Nick,” he said, “you said ‘gangsters’ instead of ‘gangstas’ in that song by Coolio.”

More from the official Jeopardy site:

It turns out that “gangsta” and “gangster” are both listed separately in the Oxford English Dictionary, each with its own unique definition. Nick changed not only the song’s title, but also its meaning ­– making his response unacceptable.

