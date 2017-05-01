WMAZ
Kelly Ripa announces new 'Live' co-host

Jessica Noll, WXIA 11:55 AM. EDT May 01, 2017

NEW YORK -- Kelly Ripa announced her newest "Live" co-host this morning live. 

Kelly Ripa, of "Live with Kelly," announced that "American Idol" and "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" host, Ryan Seacrest, will take the seat next to her during the morning show. 

Seacrest, of Dunwoody, Ga., is Ripa's third co-host and the show's fifth host since it started as "Live with Regis and Kathy Lee."

Ripa tweeted on Sunday a video of her "Live with Kelly" mug with, "We're going to need a bigger mug." In the video, she took a sip from a Live with Kelly mug that also included a question mark. She said in the video, "Tune in tomorrow. Trust me."

 

 

Seacrest, 42, is one of the busiest hosts--in fact, he just renewed his contract to host red carpet events for E! as well.

Seacrest will also continue his nationally syndicated radio shows for iHeartMedia, broadcasting from ABC in New York.

A year after Michael Strahan left his seat next to Ripa on her weekday talk show, “Live with Kelly” will become “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

USA Today contributed to this story. 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


