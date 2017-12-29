Programming Note: Dec. 31

Due to technical difficulties, episodes of Wild Wonders at the San Diego Zoo, Walking Wild at the San Diego Zoo and Wild about Animals did not air from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on December 10, 2017.

Watch the episodes Sunday, December 31, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the Justice Network, WMAZ-TV, 13.3 and available on cable systems across central Georgia, including COX Cable channel 113.

The programs carry the E/I symbol and are designed to serve the educational and informational needs of children age 13 to 16.

Sunday, December 31

1:00PM Wild Wonders at the San Diego Zoo E/I (13-16) TV-G

1:30PM Walking Wild at the San Diego Zoo E/I (13-16) TV-G

2:00PM Wild About Animals E/I (13-16) TV-G

2:30PM Wild About Animals E/I (13-16) TV-G

3:00PM Wild About Animals E/I (13-16) TV-G

3:30PM Wild About Animals E/I (13-16) TV-G

