Programming Note: Dec. 31

WMAZ 9:19 AM. EST December 29, 2017

Due to technical difficulties, episodes of Wild Wonders at the San Diego Zoo, Walking Wild at the San Diego Zoo and Wild about Animals did not air from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on December 10, 2017. 

Watch the episodes Sunday, December 31, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the Justice Network, WMAZ-TV, 13.3 and available on cable systems across central Georgia, including COX Cable channel 113. 

The programs carry the E/I symbol and are designed to serve the educational and informational needs of children age 13 to 16.

Sunday, December 31
1:00PM      Wild Wonders at the San Diego Zoo   E/I  (13-16) TV-G
1:30PM       Walking Wild at the San Diego Zoo    E/I  (13-16) TV-G
2:00PM       Wild About Animals  E/I (13-16) TV-G
2:30PM       Wild About Animals  E/I  (13-16) TV-G
3:00PM       Wild About Animals  E/I  (13-16) TV-G
3:30PM       Wild About Animals  E/I  (13-16) TV-G

