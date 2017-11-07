Close ACLU Accuses Taylor Swift's Lawyers of Overstepping Taylor Swift is now feuding with the ACLU. The singer's lawyer sent an intimidating letter to the website PopFront regarding a recent article about Swift and her popularity among white supremacists. TEGNA 7:20 PM. EST November 07, 2017 More Stories Campaign 2017: Election results Nov. 7, 2017, 6:05 p.m. Toms retains Warner Robins mayor's seat Nov. 7, 2017, 8:33 p.m. Macon Target closure another in a series of major… Nov. 7, 2017, 5:57 p.m.