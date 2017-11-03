Breakdown of Alec Baldwin's Stunning Admission on Sexism
DBL co-hosts Erica Cobb and Tory Shulman breakdown the drama with Alec Baldwin. According to the Hollywood Reporter, he said, "I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I've bullied women. I've overlooked women. I've underestimated women. Not a
TEGNA 8:05 PM. EDT November 03, 2017
More Stories
-
Manhunt underway in Wilkinson County for man accused…Nov. 3, 2017, 10:55 a.m.
-
UPDATE: DNR finds body of missing Wilkinson County fishermanNov. 3, 2017, 9:52 a.m.
-
13WMAZ Recipes from the Heart: Flo's Mac & Cheese;…Nov. 3, 2017, 4:17 p.m.