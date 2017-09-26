Close VOTE: The Jones Zone 2017 (Week 7) WMAZ 4:03 PM. EDT September 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Ben and Lorra go head-to-head each week picking their game winners -- and you have a chance to weigh in! Vote in this week's polls!Stratford vs. Mt. de SalesBleckley Co. vs. DublinTattnall vs. Wilkinson Co.Wilcox Co. vs. Telfair Co. © 2017 WMAZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates Woman says police searched her room for suspects Search for escaped inmates in Madison Search continues for escaped inmates WXIA Breaking News 2 WMAZ Breaking Live Video VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office More Stories 2 dead after accident involving Dodge Co. garbage truck Sep 26, 2017, 3:15 p.m. USDA approves replacement food stamp benefits for 69… Sep 26, 2017, 10:12 a.m. Woman in wheelchair killed, child injured after… Sep 26, 2017, 1:50 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs