Public funeral announced for Amanda Davis

Amanda Davis at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Southeast. (Photo: NATAS Southeast) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - A public funeral service has been announced for longtime TV anchor Amanda Davis, who died last week after a massive stroke.

The funeral will be held at Cascade United Methodist Church, where Davis was a longtime member, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at 11 am.

A public viewing for Davis will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at the Gregory B. Levett Funeral Home on Flat Shoals Road in Decatur.

RELATED | Brenda Wood remembers Amanda Davis

Davis was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, headed to San Antonio following the death of her stepfather, when she suffered the stroke.

She was taken to hospital, where she underwent treatment. She died on Wednesday night.

RELATED | Amanda Davis tributes trend on social media

Davis, who had been a television anchor in Atlanta for more than 25 years, was anchor for WGCL-TV's morning news and noon show. Before that, she had been a reporter and anchor for Atlanta's Fox affiliate, WAGA-TV, prior to leaving the station in 2013.

© 2017 WXIA-TV