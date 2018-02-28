Will Smith says Georgia ‘gotta do something about these bugs'

Screen capture from Will Smith's Facebook Video (Photo: Will Smith, WXIA)

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Will Smith has recently learned a thing or two about sand gnats while filming his recent film ‘Gemini Man’ near Savannah.

The award-winning actor posted a video to his Facebook page on Tuesday warning the world about the pesky bugs that plague the Coastal Empire of Georgia.

While wearing a mosquito net on his face, Smith said, “I love Georgia but y’all gotta do something about these bugs… I’m just saying y’all need to fix it.”

Smith states he applied Off to counteract the bugs but said, “the bugs is on that like it’s honey.”

Georgians familiar with South Georgia, definitely feel Smith’s pain.

Watch the hilarious video below:

