40K guests attend Rubi's viral quinceañera

Thousands attended a Mexican teen's quince after her family's video invitation went viral. (CBS) (Photo: CBS, Custom)

Remember Rubi Ibarra, the teen in Mexico whose family posted a video invitation to her quinceañera on YouTube?

Well, the viral invite brought in thousands of guests.

Roughly 40,000 people showed up to celebrate her 15th birthday on Monday.

Rubi has reportedly been offered TV spots, free plane tickets and even a free vacation courtesy of the Mexican governors.

The crowd did cause some chaos, leading to a gas shortage in her city.

