Hiker rescues bear cub, performs CPR

A 3-month-old black bear cub that was discovered by Corey Hancock, of Salem, is being sent to PAWS Wildlife Center in Lynwood, Washington to rehabilitate. (Photo: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife)

The Salem man who scooped up a black bear cub while hiking on a Marion County trail has shared more details of the decision after being criticized by state wildlife officials and on social media.

Corey Hancock was hiking on the Santiam River Trail on Monday when he saw a three-month-old bear cub laying on its back in the grass.

"He wasn’t two feet off the trail, laying there on his back, seeming by all appearances to be dead," Hancock wrote on Facebook.

After waiting 10 minutes to see if the cub's mother would show up, he scooped up the bear in a flannel shirt and rain-proof sack. The cub was barely breathing so Hancock performed CPR a couple of times.

Hancock was later warned by Oregon State Troopers that he probably violated Oregon law , which prohibits removing or capturing wildlife, but Hancock took the cub to the Turtle Ridge Wildlife Center for medical care.

"I would do it again. I bet most of you would too," Hancock wrote.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials took custody of the bear cub the next morning and said Friday the cub will be relocated to PAWS Wildlife Center, a facility in Lynwood, Washington that specializes in rehabilitating injured or orphaned wildlife.

The cub will receive care designed to allow cubs to develop without interacting with humans, which is essential in introducing bear cubs back into the wild.

"This is exactly what I hoped would happen with him," Hancock wrote on Facebook.

Hancock wrote that his decision to take the cub from its natural habitat has resulted in people flooding his Facebook account with "malicious notes" and negative attention. His Facebook post has been shared more than 1,300 times.

"Our relationship with wildlife is not simple, and it’s difficult for me to agree with protocols, regulations, or opinions that ask us to ignore one of our most beautiful virtues… our ability to not only empathize with other species in their suffering but to also intervene and help them," Hancock wrote.

