LAKELAND, Fla. -- Eight-year-old Noah has big dreams and aspirations of giving back to the community and becoming a police officer.
While he was sitting at breakfast with his mom, he decided to show his appreciation in a big way. Noah asked his mother if he could pay for the officer's breakfast with the money he got for his birthday.
Noah left a note that read: "I want to be you when I grow up. Thank you for your service."
Officer Benitez was moved by the note and the offer and requested a photo with Noah in order to thank him, according to the Lakeland Police Department Facebook page.
