Dad's perfect response when his kindergartener had an accident at school

This dad hilariously helped his kindergartner overcome an embarrassing moment (April 14, 2017) (Photo: Lucinda Sowards)

If there's one thing Utah dad Ben Sowards has taught his 11 children, it's that they're all on the same team.

"When one person's embarrassed, we're all embarrassed," Ben's eldest daughter Lucinda said. "And when one person's happy, we're all happy."

On Friday, Ben did all he could to make sure his 6-year-old daughter didn't feel ashamed after she had an accident at school -- and his actions are getting widespread praise on social media.

The kindergartener walked herself to the school's office with a coat wrapped around herself to hide what had happened, but when her dad showed up with a matching wet spot between his legs, Lucinda said Valerie's face was indescribable.

"She just looked at him... just in awe," she said, "He pretended like they were sneaking out of the school together, like they were both getting away with something."

My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn't feel so sad/embarrassed 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/veHMFO4QHr — Lucinda Sowards (@LucindaSowards) April 14, 2017

When 17-year-old Lucinda shared the moment on Twitter, she joked with her sister that it would go viral -- then it really did. She went to bed with about 300 retweets, and woke up the next morning to 12,000!

@LucindaSowards I love your family — mal (@malloryth3) April 14, 2017

@LucindaSowards @woahkennedy That's called being a great father. I did the same thing, before. — The MFC Truth (@mfc_truth) April 15, 2017

@LucindaSowards @v1reebok the kind of dad I need you to be — Mike Lowrey (@LindseyOphelia1) April 15, 2017

Lucinda said her family is a little bit surprised their story went viral, "but we think its because it's genuine."

"It's something people can relate to -- whether they can be a parent like that, or have a parent like that, or to have people say, 'I don't have a dad but I can't wait to be this type of person,'" she said.

Lucinda said her dad, who's a professional illustrator and teaches at Southern Utah University, has taught her and her siblings there's nothing too bad that you can't laugh off. And it's safe to call this moment just the tip of the iceberg of how much Ben and his wife, Connie, do for their big (and growing) family.

Today the Sowards adopted four foster children who have been part of their home for two years. Lucinda, a foster care advocate herself, called both of her parents incredible. "Foster care is so important -- it's been a really good experience for me, as the oldest of one of 11," she said. "I hope I can be there for these kids and provide the home that they need."

% INLINE %

© 2017 KXTV-TV