Girl Scout and dad sing their way to cookie sales

A Georgia Father and Daughter Sing their way to Girl Scout Cookie Sales (screenshot from video by Seymore Harrison, Jr.)

Duluth, GA - A 6 year-old Georgia girl is singing her way to cookie sales after a video she made with her dad went viral.

The video shows Georgia father Seymore Harrison, Jr and his daughter Charity Joy in the back seat singing a parody to the song "Redbone" by Childish Gambino.

In the video, which now according to the duo has more than 2.2 million Facebook views you can hear Charity Joy singing: “Samoas are coconut cookies with caramel. You wanna get them now cuz they’re gonna sell,” as her dad holds up a box of Samoas.

Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover of Childish Gambino appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. While on the show he met Charity Joy and her dad and purchased 113 boxes of cookies to help her make her goal.

