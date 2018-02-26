Hugs for heroes: 8-year-old from Louisiana stops through Fulton to hug deputies

(Photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA — A little girl from Louisiana, who's made it her goal to spread love to law enforcement, made her way to Atlanta Monday.

Eight-year-old Rosalyn's made it her goal to visit all 50 states to give hugs to officers and show her thanks for the job they do on a daily basis.

So far, Rosalyn and her family have made it to 25 states, from Texas to Rhode Island. On Monday, she met with deputies at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Rosalyn, along with her parents, her big sisters, and baby brother, joined the deputies during roll call. The 8-year-old's mother told everyone that she and her daughter were watching an episode of "Beyond Scared Straight" recently that featured the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Rosalyn told her mother that she wanted to come to Atlanta to pray for the deputies and show them that all children don't behave badly.

Sheriff's officials said it was a "once-in-a-lifetime to meet this very special girl." But for Rosalyn, the pleasure was all hers.

"The main gift is you, and I love you," she said to deputies gathered in the room.

Rosalyn's dad said they will continue on her journey to the remaining 25 states, on a mission that he said came from a higher power.

"She believes God inspired her vision," her dad said.

To learn more about Rosalyn and her journey, visit www.rosalynloves.com and on her Facebook and Instagram, which are maintained by her mother.

