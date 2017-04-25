McDonald's Fans not 'lovin' new uniforms

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
18 arrested in huge drug trafficking case in Douglas County
-
Four Langston Hughes students killed in crash
-
RAW VIDEO: Body camera shows Bibb deputy bagging gator
-
Bibb County could close part of Wesleyan Drive
-
Two killed in Putnam car accident
-
GMC students appointed to US Coast Guard
-
Bibb deputy detains alligator in park
-
South Ga. Wildfire could burn for six month
-
Verify: Do larger than life Fla. alligators really exist?
More Stories
-
Man barricaded inside Lizella home, SWAT on sceneApr 25, 2017, 4:06 p.m.
-
Bibb County approves $800k emergency loan to…Apr 25, 2017, 4:03 p.m.
-
Georgia to raise fees for hunting, fishing licensesApr 25, 2017, 2:27 p.m.