PHOTOS | Inside abandoned honeymoon resorts

(Photo: Seph Lawless, SephLawless.com)

POCONO MOUNTAINS, Penn. -- It was once a paradise for lovebirds.

But today, a handful of honeymoon resorts sit abandoned in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains.

The heart-shaped bathtubs and romantic getaways now sit empty, offering a haunting reminder of what used to be a bustling hotspot.

Cleveland-based photographer, Seph Lawless, recently captured pictures at several of these desolate locations.

He’s shared those images with us, which you can see below.

Penn Hills resort: Closed in 2009

Buck Hill Inn: Closed in 1990

Summit Resort: Closed in 2002

Unity House: Closed in 1998

