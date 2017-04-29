Sherwood teen gets national recognition for selling $1 million in socks

Brennan Agranoff with a pair of socks (Photo: KGW)

SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Making custom-printed socks takes up a lot of 17-year-old Brennan Agranoff's life these days.

“These are OSU camo socks,” said Agranoff as he showed off his collection.

We first introduced viewers to Agranoff back at the beginning of the year. He was one of the business owners affected by package delivery delays. We decided to follow up with him again.

He’s been busy running HoopSwagg. It’s a business he started at 13 years old.

Agranoff has juggled running the business, with school, sports and friends.

“I definitely have a busy life,” said Agranoff. “I do all the designs, we have over 500 different designs."

It seems there's a design for just about everyone.

“These are our goat farm socks. These are one of our top sellers,” said Agranoff. “These are my actual goats. So that's really cool to see our goats being sent all over the world."

HoopSwagg hit a milestone in 2016.

“Last year we did a million in sales. So that was really exciting for me at age 17 to say, I can do a million in sales. That was a big accomplishment for me,” Agranoff said.

It's an accomplishment that's getting him a lot of attention.

“We got a exclusive story with CNN and the press just sort of took off from there,” said Agranoff.

He said his HoopSwagg journey started when he noticed people wearing boring white or black socks when they played basketball. He saved his money to buy a cooler pair. Then he thought about ways he could make them.

“I went to my parents and presented the business idea and basically asked for a loan for $3000 to get the original equipment and printers and things to get going. Then in August of 2013, I got set up and going,” he said.

“At first we were a little bit skeptical but then we looked at the numbers he put together and checked it out, and it seemed to make sense,” said Maia Agranoff, Brennan’s mother.

She helps him full-time now. She runs production while he's at school.

“I had no idea it would turn into this,” she said.

Her 17-year-old's success is a result of hard work and an open mind. Agranoff has advice to aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Don't be afraid to go do what you love,” he said.

He said any kid can start a business these days because there's so much information available on the internet.

In case you're wondering, Agranoff’s socks sell on Amazon and the HoopSwagg website for $15 apiece.

