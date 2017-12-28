Amanda Davis tributes trend on social media as people around the world reflect on her light

Amanda Davis seen at Brenda Wood's retirement party

ATLANTA - Amanda Davis had been a staple in Atlanta journalism for decades. On Wednesday, she passed away after being hospitalized for what was described as a "massive" stroke.

As news of Davis' death spreads, tributes to her are populating on social media. Thursday morning, her name was trending nationally on Twitter.

Among those sending their well wishes are Brenda Wood, a former anchor at 11Alive and a dear friend of Davis. Wood, Monica Pearson and Davis were "sisters in the biz" and said she was heartbroken.

Sisters in the biz. Competitors yet friends. Here at my retirement party. Amanda was beautiful inside and out. pic.twitter.com/sioS96zjHF — Brenda Wood (@BrendaWoodWXIA) December 28, 2017

Other people like Atlanta Mayor-Elect Keisha Lance Bottoms shared her condolences

Saddened to hear of the passing of @cbs46 Amanda Davis. Such a beautiful person, inside & out. My thoughts & prayers are w/ her loved ones. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 28, 2017

Celebrities like Tyler Perry and Cynthia Bailey from 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' sent their condolences as well

My prayers are with the family & friends of Atlanta’s long time news anchor #amandadavis. I had the privilege & honor of doing some amazing work with this beautiful spirit. She will be missed by many. Rest In Peace????#rip #gonetosoon https://t.co/xOK2krmqXx pic.twitter.com/szK9isX1MC — Cynthia Bailey (@CynthiaBailey10) December 28, 2017

So did you, the fans who watched her or followed her career throughout the years

These messages of love and admiration for the CBS 46 anchor are public and available for the people who love and mourn her to reflect on during this difficult time.

