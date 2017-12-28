WMAZ
Amanda Davis tributes trend on social media as people around the world reflect on her light

Amanda Davis had been a staple in Atlanta journalism for decades. On Wednesday, she passed away after being hospitalized for what was described as a "massive" stroke.

Kristen Reed, WXIA 4:22 PM. EST December 28, 2017

READ | Longtime Atlanta anchor, Amanda Davis, dies after suffering massive stroke

As news of Davis' death spreads, tributes to her are populating on social media. Thursday morning, her name was trending nationally on Twitter. 

Among those sending their well wishes are Brenda Wood, a former anchor at 11Alive and a dear friend of Davis. Wood, Monica Pearson and Davis were "sisters in the biz" and said she was heartbroken.

Other people like Atlanta Mayor-Elect Keisha Lance Bottoms shared her condolences

Celebrities like Tyler Perry and Cynthia Bailey from 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' sent their condolences as well

 

 

So did you, the fans who watched her or followed her career throughout the years

These messages of love and admiration for the CBS 46 anchor are public and available for the people who love and mourn her to reflect on during this difficult time.

