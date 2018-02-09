WMAZ
VIDEO: Baby octopus hatching at the Va. Aquarium awes Twitter users

A video from the Virginia Aquarium has caught the attention of people all over

Yasmeen Freightman and Chenue Her, KHOU 4:40 PM. EST February 09, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- If you've never seen a video of a baby octopus hatching, prepare yourself...it's kind of cute.

The Virginia Aquarium posted a video on Twitter of a Caribbean Two-Spot octopus egg hatching and it's gotten more than 7,000 retweets, 17,000 likes and well over 600,000 views in counting!

According to aquarium staffers, a female lays her eggs and aerates them over the course of their development before they hatch.

In the video, you'll see the baby octopus hatching, then change color immediately after.

Aquarium officials note this change likely came from the stress of hatching, causing a color-changing cell called a chromatophore to fire almost immediately before settling down.

The chromatophore contributes to an octopus's camouflage capabilities.

The aquarium said on Thursday, there are about 15-20 hatchlings there. They're still unsure exactly how many eggs are there are total but for this species of octopus, Caribbean Reef Octopus, they can lay up to 200 eggs.

However, not all will live to adulthood. The aquarium plans to do all it can to keep the hatchlings alive through adulthood. 

The babies are not in a public exhibit yet. The aquarium wants to wait for another 3 to 4 months until they're bigger. 

