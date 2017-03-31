Watch: Girl proposes to boyfriend on the kiss cam

(Photo: griffvision/YouTube)

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan -- The Grand Rapids Griffins hockey team shared a fun video on its YouTube channel that shows a girl proposing to a boy at a recent game.

The couple appeared on the arena's kiss cam, but the young man was apparently unaware there was more to it than just that. He looked confused, shocked and then happy when he realized the message "WILL YOU MARRY ME?" was for him.

On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eewAYZXdSWo

Kids around them cheered as his girlfriend got down on one knee and presented him with a ring. He said yes, and the couple shared a big kiss.

The young lady, now bride-to-be, in the video later commented on YouTube: "I am the woman in the video.. our relationship has been over the course of almost seven years and he proposed after our third year and had a break up going into our sixth year. I proposed this time showing him I know he is the one for me and I want to spend the rest of my life with him. Keep negative comments to yourself please, thank you! Have a blessed day!﻿"

© 2017 KHOU-TV