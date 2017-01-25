Widow of Rolling Oaks Mall Good Samaritan: 'My husband saved me twice'

SAN ANTONIO - Aimee Murphy, the widow of 42-year-old Jonathan Murphy says that he is the only reason she was able to leave Rolling Oaks Mall Sunday afternoon alive.

Jonathan Murphy, known to many as the Good Samaritan in the deadly Rolling Oaks Mall shooting, was shot and killed in a botched robbery inside Kay Jewelers.

Sunday was Jonathan Murphy's only day off, so the couple went to Rolling Oaks Mall to get a battery replaced in his watch and get their wedding rings cleaned.

Moments later, two armed men walked in and made a beeline toward the diamond rings.

"I knew he was a big teddy bear, just a big softy," Aimee said. "He was a larger guy, he always stood [up straight], no expression. He had a good poker face."

Aimee said that her husband Jon was as selfless as they come.

"[He] would give you the shirt off his back," she said. "The last dollar in his wallet."

The couple met online in 2008. Aimee wasn't looking at the time. She was still grieving the loss of her first husband, who died from complications from surgery following a bad car accident.

With Jon, something was different. Aimee said that she immediately felt a connection and that Jon loved her four children as if they were his own.

"I never thought I would feel that kind of love again and here he was," she said. "I felt like he saved me then, too."

As a car salesman, Jon wore a wrist watch with a suit every day. On Sunday afternoon, as the couple looked at watches inside Kay Jewelers, a loud noise made them look up.

"It was like bashing, and we looked and that's when we saw one of [the suspects] try to smash one of the ring cases," Aimee recalled.

She said that the two men were getting frustrated because the glass case wouldn't break easily.

"The other guy was waving his gun around and yelling something. I don't know what he was even yelling," she said.

Aimee noted that each suspect then ran out of the store in opposite directions as Jon shielded her.

"Jon wasn't running or anything. He just kind of whipped around me and the guy just started shooting him and I just watched him fall," she said. "Seriously, the only thing between me and the shooter at that point when bullets were flying was Jon. He is the only reason I was not hit."

Three victims were transported to SAMMC, two of whom were shot as the suspects tried to make their escape. Those two victims have been released from the hospital. The third victim experienced chest pains and was later released.

Authorities arrested 35-year-old Jason Mattew Prieto on Sunday afternoon while 34-year-old Jose Luis Rojas was transported to SAMMC in critical condition after a Good Samaritan shot him outside the jewelry store.

Both suspects face capital murder charges and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"He had the biggest heart. That's just who he was," Aimee said. "He was a huge protector and he would do anything for his friends, family, strangers."

Jon Murphy never served in the military, but Aimee said that he always had a love for the Marines as he has a family full of them.

Jon's employer, World Car, told KENS 5 that they will pay for the funeral.

A GoFundMe account for the Murphy family has raised over $40,000.

Aimee thanks the public for its overwhelming support and asks for continued well wishes.

"All the prayers for me and my family, just please keep them coming because it's gonna be a long road," she said.

Several community fundraisers, aside from the GoFundMe page, are sprouting up to benefit the Murphy family.

The 7-Eleven at 900 Roy Richard Road in Schertz will host a donation drive on Friday, January 27. They are gifting any size drink for a $5 donation. All of the proceeds will go to the Murphy Family.

Cheddars Scratch Kitchen at 7403 NW Loop 410 will host a BBQ plate sale on Saturday, January 28. They will serve ribs, potato salad, cole slaw and dinner/dessert options. There will also be limited delivery to the area. Plates must be ordered in advance by calling Patrick Coco at 210-467-8556 or Ashley Rose-Coco at 210-849-3173. You can also reach out to them on their Facebook pages to order.

