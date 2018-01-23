Woman facing homelessness wins lottery jackpot of $25,000 per year for life

LANSING, Michigan – A Michigan woman says she was on the verge of homelessness when she recently won $25,000 a year for life, reports WJBK.

Shawna Donnelly, 50, tells WJBK she bought her ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Clarkson, Michigan for the Jan. 15 drawing.

After she bought her ticket, she went to sleep but then something woke her up. That’s when she checked the ticket and discovered the big win.

"I woke up in the middle of the night and had a feeling I should check my tickets," Donnelly said. "When I saw I matched five numbers, I must have refreshed my phone 100 times to make sure I really won!

She chose the lump sum option of $390,000.

© 2018 KHOU-TV